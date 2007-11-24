About this show

The Quantum Eye is Sam Eaton's entertaining and fascinating exploration of mentalism, magic, perception, and deception. Extraordinary ability and gentle humor blend with the audience to make for a different performance every time. Join Sam on a journey past the limits of possibility in a show you'll never forget. He's been dazzling audiences with his magic and mentalism show since 2006, making it the longest-running one-man off-Broadway magic show in New York.

Note: The Quantum Eye is sophisticated and family-friendly but may not be visually entertaining for children under 7 years of age.