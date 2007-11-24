$55+
The Quantum Eye is Sam Eaton's entertaining and fascinating exploration of mentalism, magic, perception, and deception. Extraordinary ability and gentle humor blend with the audience to make for a different performance every time. Join Sam on a journey past the limits of possibility in a show you'll never forget. He's been dazzling audiences with his magic and mentalism show since 2006, making it the longest-running one-man off-Broadway magic show in New York.
Note: The Quantum Eye is sophisticated and family-friendly but may not be visually entertaining for children under 7 years of age.