In The New Colossus, 12 actors from all over the world are telling their ancestors' stories, all woven into a single narrative about escaping an oppressive homeland, drawn to the beacon above Ellis Island. An intensely physical production, with live music, poetry, and kinetic movement, The New Colossus is a homage to the strength, resilience, and dignity of the immigrants and refugees that risked everything to find a better life.

Director and cowriter Tim Robbins sets the piece in different eras between 1864 and the modern day, celebrating the courage and character of those who came to this country over the last 300 years.