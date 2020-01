About this show

The Main Event comes to the historic Suffolk Theater, featuring the Del Satins featuring Stan Zizka, known for their historic collaborations with Dion DiMucci on songs including "Runaround Sue," "Ruby Baby," "The Wanderer," and more. They'll be joined by doo-wop greats Larry Chance & the Earls, known for their hits "Remember Then," "I Believe," and more. And doo-wop a cappella group the Tribunes will round out the evening!