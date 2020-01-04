About this show

The magician is sick in bed, but the show must go on! Enter, "The Magician's Assistant," who blunders onstage and has to entertain the crowd, without knowing how to perform any magic tricks. This adult friendly physical comedy for kids 3-10 is about the transformative power of believing in yourself and asking for help. The show returns to The Kraine Theater on select Saturdays beginning in January. Creator, performer, and clown Mélissa Smith switches characters with expert comedic flare, finding a delicate balance between chaos and control, vulnerability and confidence. "The Magician's Assistant" encourages empathy, laughter, and eating your veggies!

Pre show activities and video projections and animation by Ingrid Larson add an extra dose of unexpected folly to the show.