The winner of more Best New Play awards than any other play in West End history — including the 2019 OLIVIER AWARD!

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are thirtysomethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide — with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, it's the new play critics rave "will make you laugh, then cry, then shake your head at its sheer, brilliant audacity" (City AM).