About this show

Classic shtick. Timeless shlock. The occasional earnest discourse so that we can finally see one another's perspective for a minute — then laugh about it.

Eric West brings you the classiest acts NYC has to offer. Join him and see the other side of everything. If the world isn't making your head spin, this show will.

This month's guests:

Dr. Adam Sobel (climate change scientist)

The Amazing Lisa (Russian dancer extraordinaire)

Mary Beth Barone ( The Exhibition ; featured on Viceland )

; featured on ) Harris Mayersohn (Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

And many more!