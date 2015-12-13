About this show

Created especially for families with children ages 5-10, The Colonial Nutcracker sets Tchaikovsky's classic ballet in wintry colonial Yorktown during the Revolutionary War. The production features classics such as "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and "Waltz of the Snowflakes," a red-coated mouse army, an enchanted nutcracker prince, and compelling narration that will enhance young viewers' understanding and enjoyment of this timeless story. Rose Menes' delightful staging and choreography, coupled with colorful costumes and Tchaikovsky's enduring score, will captivate audiences of all ages.