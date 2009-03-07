New York City
Other Cities
Complimentary and Deeply Discounted Shows
Discount Ticket Alerts
Stay abreast of discount offers for great theater, on Broadway or in select cities.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
$20
Ted Greenberg, an Emmy Award winner and former writer for Late Night With David Letterman, delivers an hour of boisterous comedy. His interactive show ends with a group of audience members being whisked home in a yellow cab by Greenberg himself.