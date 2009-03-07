TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Ted Greenberg, an Emmy Award winner and former writer for Late Night With David Letterman, delivers an hour of boisterous comedy. His interactive show ends with a group of audience members being whisked home in a yellow cab by Greenberg himself.

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr (0 intermissions)
  • Dates:Opening Night:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:2126911555