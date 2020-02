About this show

In 1590 Padua, Baptista is seeking to sell off his youngest daughter Bianca to the highest bidder, but his oldest, Katherina, must first be wed to honor the traditions of the times. But none are the taker for this cantankerous wench of a woman – that is but one – Petruchio – a bold, brash and brazen man – who sets out to "tame" Katherina. The ensuing battle of wills sets the stage for this classic comedy of the ages.