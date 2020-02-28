About this show

Known for his long-form comedic narratives, Joey Rinaldi's new one-man show offers audiences a glimpse into his endearingly cringey adolescence. From accidental incest to a brief period of illiteracy, each story captures the difficulty of growing up and that for some, it's worse than others.

Says Rinaldi, "I wanted to give audiences the chance to forget their own childhood traumas and focus on mine. I mean, what connects us better than collective misery? I want people to leave feeling exponentially better about their own upbringing."