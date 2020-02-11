About this show

Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block makes her Café Carlyle debut, February 11-15. She has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. Stephanie J. Block most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the 2019 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of Falsettos (Tony Award nomination), Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nomination), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony Award nomination), Anything Goes, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination), Wicked, The Pirate Queen, and The Boy From Oz. She also starred in the first national touring company of Wicked as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award, Carbonell Award).