About this show

Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival, honoring the playwright and human rights activist Vaclav Havel, presents "Mine Flowers." A present-day mining town in Romanian Transylvania has experienced mass unemployment due to its mine closure. Deep poverty and despondency drive many men into alcoholism and suicide. Yet, life stubbornly creeps up. Is there somebody able to mend the fate of a community? Consumed by desires and ideas, all characters try to escape in their own way.

Mine Flowers (2011). Playwright: Csaba Szekely (Hungary). Director: Mary Linehan. Cast: Chris Carfizzi (Illes), Kendra Lee Oberhauser (Irma), Kevin Sebastian (Mihaly), Michael Turner (Ivan), Stephanie Windland (Ilonka).

A tragicomic tale, "Mine Flowers" uses clever linguistic humor to explore destructive social issues as well as the emotional tolls that unemployment takes on an individual.

Live reading online, on Zoom. Registration required to receive password.