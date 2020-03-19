About this show

Spoiled by the Hess Collective is an original work of physical theater in which three diverse female performers enact stories based on real events of violence against women that are written from the male point of view. The piece is conceived and directed by Elizabeth Hess and sponsored by UN Women USA.

The playscript is built on monologues of male characters from Chile, Germany, India, Turkey, and the USA. The performance is staged with a mountain of large white plastic bags comprising the set. These are filled with items of female apparel, including bras and underwear, that launch each story. The performers are clad in gender-neutral T-shirts and blue jeans.