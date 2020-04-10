About this show

For Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes – 'comfortable' has never been a word associated with their brand of raucous, roots-tinged rock and bluesy reverie. The Jukes have more than 30 albums on their resume, thousands of acclaimed live performances across the globe, and a vibrant legacy of classic songs that have become "hits" to their large and famously-dedicated fan base.

Just last year, the iconic Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes released the highly-acclaimed SOULTIME!, their first new studio CD of all original material in five years, on Leroy Records. SOULTIME! celebrates the transformative power of '70s soul music and represents a return to – as Southside sings – "just letting the music take us away". This latest release encapsulates everything that fans cherish about Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The pattern of horns plus rhythm – each song painted with catchy choruses, top-notch string arrangements and gospel charged vocals – keeps on coming.