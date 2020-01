About this show

A brilliantly written, "Twilight Zone"-esque dark comedy about a hopeful young couple who give birth to their pride and joy...a smudge. This sharp, comedic exploration of the very essence of unconditional love, acceptance, and beauty, is written by two-time Emmy Award-winner, Rachel Axler. Axler's play examines the question, "What are the limits of unconditional love?" with wit, insight, and humor.