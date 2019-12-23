About this show

Shadows of the 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of Motown's Super Groups, in a salute to the legendary stars of Motown such as the Supremes, the Four Tops, and the Temptations.

In this highly interactive and visually stunning production, Shadows of the 60s performs the hits that span several decades. Featuring top industry musicians and singers dressed in exquisitely designed costumes and dazzling choreography, Shadows of the 60s presents the music of Motown with the intensity of the original recorded performances.