About this show

T-minus seven days. Two strangers decide to wait out the apocalypse in the same roadside diner. Conflict arises between Quinn, a college student intent on making her last week meaningful, and Eleanor, a mysterious traveler who finds great joy in chaos and lying. The two butt heads over issues including what to eat, the meaning of life, and whether or not to bring a dead cat into the diner with them, but their disparity boils down to the question: When the world is about to end, does every moment matter, or does nothing matter at all?