About this show

"Bring It on Home to Me," "Twistin' the Night Away," "Cupid," "Chain Gang," and more...Rolling Stone named Sam Cooke's Live at the Harlem Square Club one of the greatest live albums of all time, as it was sung by Sam Cooke — the singer-songwriter, even Aretha Franklin couldn't help but idolize! This album was a look into the legendary smooth crooner Sam Cooke's grittier and more soulful side, and only one man in Long Island could do these songs justice. Former member of the Drifters for 30 years, Prentiss McNeill remembers Sam Cooke's legendary album and goes beyond for a night of soul you will never forget!