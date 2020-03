About this show

S.A.D.F.Ü.K.C. is a F.U.N. project about the interconnections between immigration experiences and the unsatisfying online dating world. Lover #69's romantic adventures with other several S.A.D.F.U.K.C. (Singles Are Dating for Ünited Kcumglomerates) users highlight the intricacies of dating while trying to navigate US immigration processes successfully, and how this affects her relationship with herself and others.