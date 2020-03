About this show

Welcome back Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Roger McGuinn — founder of the Byrds, known for hits "Turn, Turn, Turn," "Mr. Tambourine Man," "So You Wanna Be a Rock & Roll Star," "I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better," "Eight Miles High" & many many more... Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame, and the defining sound of rock twelve-string guitar!

We are honored to present a solo evening with Mr. Roger McGuinn!