In 2014, Primary Stages presented the world premiere of While I Yet Live, the powerhouse playwriting debut of Golden Globe Award nominee and Tony and Grammy Award-winning icon Billy Porter. Now, to kick off its 35th anniversary season, Primary Stages proudly presents Porter's newest work, Remember to Live, directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller, who also helmed While I Yet Live. Remember to Live offers a frank look at the lives of five gay men who, having lived through the AIDS crisis, now find themselves balancing a fraught relationship with sex and intimacy as ever-evolving gay men within the intensely challenging amorality of our current administration. Seen through the eyes of an African-American gay filmmaker with a troubled sexual history, Porter's new play is about finding the courage to navigate a difficult past in search of forgiveness, redemption, and the ultimate human need — love.