About this show

Safe Harbors Indigenous Collective founder Murielle Borst-Tarrant and La MaMa artistic director Mia Yoo initially established the Safe Habors Indigenous Collective to spear head original Indigenous programming. Safe Harbors Indigenous Collective and the La MaMa Indigenous Initiative remain a collaborative in that vision and legacy.

The La MaMa Indigenous Initiative aims to provide a platform for Indigenous arts and culture, both nationally and worldwide. La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club is committed to supporting ethnic diversity, cultural pluralism, and marginalized identities in the arts. The Initiative curates original Indigenous programming, including workshops, markets, and theatrical productions, to elevate the voices and artistic works of Native communities both nationally and internationally.