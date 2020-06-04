About this show

Written after the events of September 11th in an attempt by Ahmed to confront her Muslim identity, Raisins Not Virgins is a story of spiritual and political upheaval combined with the backdrop of New York City dating angst. It tells the story of Sahar Salam, a Muslim American New Yorker approaching 30 and feeling the cultural pressure from her Bangladeshi mother to settle down. Raisins Not Virgins is a romantic comedy about a Muslim American woman, choosing to practice her religion on her terms and re-interpreting Islam in the process.