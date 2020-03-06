About this show

Pulp Vérité, a new play by playwright Crystal Skillman, is about Joy, an active member of the filmmaking collective Pulp Vérité who has been captured and held overseas for four years. After being released from captivity, she returns to the United States to reunite with her friends and restart her life. But when the group realizes Joy has gathered them together for the impossible — to bring her sister who is still a captive with ISIS home — their strength as a collective, their youthful ideology, and their commitment to the cause are shaken to the core.

The reading will be directed by Kareem Fahmy, with dramaturgy provided by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. The play features: Latoya Edwards, Peter Mark Kendall, Andrea Abello, Julia Valen, Maggie Metnick, and Nikki Massoud.