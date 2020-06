About this show

In Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline, Nya Joseph is a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students' achievement. At the same time, she sends her only son, Omari, to a private boarding school. When Omari gets involved in a controversial incident that threatens him with expulsion from his school, Nya is forced to reconcile Omari's rage with her own parental decisions as she rallies to save her son.