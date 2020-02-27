About this show

Paul Shapiro's Ribs & Brisket Plays the Music of Mrs. Maisel The band plays like a juke joint combo used to dodging beer bottles and bullets. Shapiro's nasty tenor sax breaks would have qualified him for duty at Duffy's Gaieties on Cahuenga Boulevard, when Lenny Bruce emceed for the peelers in the '50s. Kirk Silsbee The Jewish Journal

Paul Shapiro's Ribs & Brisket has been delighting audiences since the release of Essen, (Yiddish for eat) on Tzadik Records. Featuring the smooth and bluesy vocalist Cilla Owens and Shapiro's soulful tenor sax they have reveled in the music of the 1930's onward, intertwining jazz, swing and Yiddish, celebrating where the Borscht Belt intersected 52nd Street.