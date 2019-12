About this show

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington is at home making his favorite marmalade jam, with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar. Paddington goes next door to borrow some sugar, where he finds his ever-grumpy neighbor Mr. Curry in a panic, expecting an important visitor. Paddington volunteers to help get the house ready for the visit, but in typical Paddington fashion, his good intentions lead to hysterical chaos.