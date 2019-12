About this show

The Astronaut School has four students — but only one can actually make it to outer space. Who has what it takes? Does anyone even know what it takes? Following the experiences of Daria, an intense, focused student; Claire, a woman struggling to fully realize her own ambitions; Paul, a hobbyist; and Tom, a straight, white, American man, Or, An Astronaut Play explores who gets access to the space they want to enter, why, and what's left for the rest of us.