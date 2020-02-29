About this show

U.S. Premiere In association with Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre and NODA・MAP presents Written and Directed by Hideki Noda English Translation adapted by Will Sharpe

An absurdist gender-bending farce, One Green Bottle artfully illustrates our current selfie society's relationship with consumerism and modern technology through one night in the life of a disordered family on the road to ruin: Bo, Boo and Pickle all have plans, but someone must stay home to care for their pregnant dog, Princess. Trivial disputes and slapstick mischief quickly morph into family feuds and also, possibly, to the end of the world.