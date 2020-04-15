About this show

The exuberant spirit of a lively pub session (what the Irish call craic) meets an out-of-the-ordinary love story in this irresistible musical based on the beloved indie film. Guy has been busking on Dublin's Grafton St. for too long. He's ready to chuck his music and forget the girlfriend who relocated to New York. Girl is an émigré from the Czech Republic with a tangled personal life, a passion for music, and a belief in Guy and his songs. It's a complicated business, this love. It doesn't always turn out as expected. Sometimes, that's OK. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards and winner of eight, including Best Musical, Once is a warmly affecting show that understands the power of music to move the human heart.