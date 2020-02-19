About this show

The story of a guy who gave up on love and music, and the captivating woman who inspired him to dream again. He spends his days working at his father's Dublin fix-it shop and his nights playing music in pubs. He is on the verge of giving up music altogether when he meets her: a Czech immigrant who refuses to let him abandon his guitar. Over the course of a week, this friendship grows into a musical collaboration and, ultimately, a powerful (but complicated) love. Featuring all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed 2007 film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this beautiful, joyously melodic show celebrates the power of music to connect us all. Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Book, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.