An Exploration of the Works of Samuel Beckett

Conceived and Performed by Bill Irwin



Bill Irwin can’t escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn’t changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett’s works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to Irish Rep’s virtual stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times.



In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer’s relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin’s approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett’s work – including “Waiting for Godot,” “The Unnamable,” and “Texts for Nothing” – will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner’s language in compelling new ways.



