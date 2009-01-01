About this show

National Theatre Live is the National Theatre's groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. The initiative launched in June 2009 with a broadcast of the National Theatre production of Phèdre starring Helen Mirren. Since then, broadcasts have included Danny Boyle's Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller; War Horse; Man and Superman with Ralph Fiennes; and Everyman with Chiwetel Ejiofor. Each broadcast is filmed in front of a live audience in the theater, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that cinema audiences get the "best seat in the house" view.

