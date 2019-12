About this show

Cary Hoffman finally achieved his dream with his autobiographical one-man hit musical, My Sinatra, about his Sinatra obsession, which ran Off-Broadway for two years. Hoffman has performed the music of Frank Sinatra for the past fifteen years in over 80 performing arts centers and 20 major symphonies around the world, including a performance for the President of Singapore and the President of Mexico. He is acknowledged as America's premier Sinatra interpreter.