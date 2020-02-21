About this show

Mabou Mines and Weathervane Productions, in association with Philip Glass's The Days and Nights Festival, present a unique celebration of legendary playwright and director María Irene Fornés, featuring the New York premiere of Philip Glass' transformation of her five-page play Drowning into an opera and a version of Fornés' acclaimed Mud. JoAnne Akalaitis directs these two intimate productions (both with new music composed by Glass).

Akalaitis explains, "The program is intended to express that world of Irene's, which is about the terribly poignant and unfulfilled longing for some kind of emotional accomplishment in life that often gets dashed — that's what both of these pieces are about. We hope this evening offers a glimpse into the range of Irene's rich theatrical landscape and the heart of an artist who never soothes and continues to astonish."