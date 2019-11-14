About this show

"Law and Order meets John Grisham." — New York Theatre Guide

"A topically pertinent new play." — Theater Pizzazz

Internationally renowned trial lawyer John Paris plays to win, both in and out of court. For Karen Lukoff, John's young associate, losing has never been an option either. Together, they are a litigation juggernaut. John's nephew Dan Burks isn't sure where he fits, if at all.

After a major lawsuit victory, John's firm celebrates the win as hard as they fought for it. In the drunken morning hours, left alone, John and Karen collide in a high-octane moment that will cause everyone — including the audience — to question what they know about desire, consent, winning, and losing.