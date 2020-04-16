About this show

"A visual delight! — LA Times

"The BEST in magic entertainment" — James Truceau, MGM Casinos



Straight from Las Vegas, master illusionist Rick Thomas has annually performed over 600 shows at casinos including Bellagio, Mirage, Mandalay Bay, Tropicana, Planet Hollywood, and more...earning him the title of "Stage Magician of the Year" by the Academy of Magical Arts. Rick Thomas performs the most intriguing and innovative illusions in the world with a style unlike any other magic entertainer.