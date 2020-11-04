About this show

A mysterious professor, Aine Luna, invites you, the viewer, into her home for a seance in an attempt to track a mysterious inherited mental illness by summoning long-dead members of her family. The viewer then takes a very intimate, sometimes voyeuristic tour of the emotionally charged moments in the lives of deeply troubled individuals.

By the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that produced IN VESTMENTS ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - the NY Times, 2015 NYIT award for Outstanding Premier Production) and THE BRUTES (nominated for seven 2018 Planet Connections Awards and an NYIT Award, "irresistably dramatic" - The NY Times), LUNA ECLIPSE is a totally online theatrical experience. The viewer walks through set pieces and time periods via livestream camera, visiting the memories of troubled souls, all as part of Aine Luna's obsessive and questionable mission to disprove her family history with mental illness.