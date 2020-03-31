About this show

In 1963 in a lab at Kodak Park, Mr. Walters and his younger colleague Charlie are putting the finishing touches to the newest color film technology. When Gloria, a new African American employee at Kodak, questions the authenticity of color in the film, the success of the whole project is at stake. Innovation, revolution, commercialism, and perception are tested in this historical fiction inspired by the real science of color film evolution. Co-commissioned by Geva Theatre Center and the Ensemble Studio Theatre / Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science & Technology Project.