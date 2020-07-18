About this show

Lizard Creative Productions will be starting a weekly series titled 'LIZARD TONGUE MEN'. The show will be live via Zoom on Saturday evenings @ 9:00pm est. The show will feature guys from all around the globe showing off their unique and talented tongues. You will see guys touching their nose and chin with their tongues. Some will bend, twist, curl, form shapes, blow up, even turn their tongue around 180 degrees. Each week we will bring you a few of the sexiest guys selected to participate in this bizarre, fun series. Early birds that sign up will receive a FREE ticket for the preview show on July 18, 2020. Sign up today before slots get filled up.