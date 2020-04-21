About this show

Gender-bending chanteuse Levonia Jenkins makes her Green Room 42 debut in Levonia Does Prince — an evening of song and sort-of dance in celebration of Prince's life and music being performed on the fourth anniversary of the Purple One's passing. The downtown comedic singer will be joined by powerhouse vocalists Tim Young (Fosse/Verdon) and Alisa Brianna as well as a four-piece band as she recreates Prince's biggest hits with her signature gender-bending twists.

Featuring "Little Red Corvette," "Controversy," "Kiss," and a virtual "Parade" of Prince's hits that will take you "Around the World in a Day" in a cabar-gay extravaganza that will be sure to have you questioning your sexual identity before the night is through...