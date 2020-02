About this show

Lev Leshchenko is, first of all, a rare standard of sophistication and nobility by today's times. His special musical style, restrained, wise manner of communicating with the audience, distinguishes him in the pop community. His songs are not only romantic, they are genuinely touching and sincere.

During the glorious journey on the stage, the artist gave more than 10,000 concerts, and in his repertoire more than 700 songs!