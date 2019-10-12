About this show

Oscar is a naive "nerd" from New Jersey who has finally left the grips of his imposing Dominican mother and is attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister. He dreams of becoming the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien and, most of all, finding love. But Oscar may never get what he wants. Blame the "fukú" — a curse that has haunted Oscar's family for generations, following them on their epic journey from Santo Domingo to the USA. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao explores the endless human capacity to persevere — and risk it all — in the name of love.