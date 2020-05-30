About this show

Journeyman, the only nationally touring tribute to Eric Clapton, presents a special salute to the 50th anniversary of the Layla album, along with selections from Cream, Blind Faith, and Clapton solo hits! Featuring Shaun Hague — named at only age 17 as "the best young blues guitarist" by House of Blues and at 21 playing guitar for blues phenom Kenny Wayne Sheppard. "Bell Bottom Blues," "Little Wing," "Nobody Knows You When You're Down & Out," and of course, "Layla" — among other great hits from the unparalleled Clapton songbook! You got me on my knees...