Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

"Absurd, real and hilarious. Novak's winning show does what the best comedy can do: It changes the conversation." — Time Out New York

"Critic's Pick! Brilliant on the absurdity of having and being a thinking, feeling, desiring, body. Shrewd, explicit, though not exactly raunchy, this is the funniest show about Cartesian dualism you will see all year." — New York Times