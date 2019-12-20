About this show

Return engagement!

A true story, still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in US elections. Reality remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. The FBI transcript of her interrogation is the heart of Is This a Room, conceived as a play and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, in which an extraordinary human drama unfolds between the complex and witty Reality, and the agents who question her. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.