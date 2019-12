About this show

This adaptation of the beloved holiday classic has been re-imagined with a NYC theme. The twisted tale follows Clara and her family on their journey to see their grandparents and uncle Drosselmeyer in New York Suite-y. Along the way, Clara and her brother Fritz battle giant rats and plane stewardesses, and Clara and the Nutcracker Prince have to rescue Fritz from the Rat Queen! This rendition will definitely captivate the entire family!