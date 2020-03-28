About this show

The stars of the Russian theater and cinema are engaged in the play: Sergey Astakhov, Yaroslav Boyko, Andrey Kaykov, Ekaterina Skulkina

How To Get To Heaven? —a comedy with elements of a thriller and mystification!

Once three strangers to each other go each on their own business and intersect at one point. Nobody expects them there, but it is also impossible to escape from there. Three completely different personalities by the will of the evil-faced fatum find themselves in the same circumstances. What will they do, how will their relationship develop?

The performance will make you laugh and intrigue and make you think. Someone will see a philosophical subtext in it, someone will be carried away by an almost detective story, and someone will simply laugh at the incredible adventures of the heroes.