Hershey Felder: Beethoven, a live streaming event, features the music of Ludwig van Beethoven, with text by Felder, and is based on the original stage play direction by Joel Zwick. It will stream at 8pm ET from Florence, Italy. The production will benefit national US theaters and arts organizations. Felder will also donate a portion of the proceeds to the Penumbra Theatre Company in St. Paul, Minnesota, to support the work of Black theater artists.