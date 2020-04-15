About this show

Gilbert O'Sullivan is truly a songwriter's songwriter - a craftsman in the finest sense of the word, blessed with a relentless work ethic, a dry and sly wit and a keen lyrical, observational take on the human condition and all things love, life, pathos and delight. You likely knew all this of course, but it bears repeating, especially in the illuminating light of present day.

O'Sullivan has continued to bring forth his profound works in select live performances (both solo and full band) to thrilled audiences across Europe, Japan and assorted parts across the continents for some time.

He delights in going "back to the desk" as he told Graham Norton recently (on Norton's celebrated and highly-rated podcast), releasing treasured albums "every couple years" and then excitedly bringing these works along with his extensive catalog to the faithful and new converts in equal measure.